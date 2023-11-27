She Didn’t Give Her Husband The $500 He Demanded To Get Him Through The Week

Have you ever had to cover some of your partner or spouse’s debt before starting a future together?

One woman has been paying all of the household bills for almost a decade since her husband was financially struggling when they first got married. After moving and getting new jobs, he still expects her to send him money at the drop of a hat.

She’s 53, and her husband is 59. They’ve been together for 10 years and married for eight. Three months into their relationship, she and her kids began to stay with her husband, and they became a family.

When they first got together, her husband was behind on all his bills. Since she had a decent career and made a good amount of money, she took on all of their household bills. He added her to his property deed, and suddenly, she was responsible for their monthly mortgage payments. However, because she was suddenly the primary supporter of her family, she had to make sacrifices and even lost the small home she once owned.

“Last year, he was offered a job two states away,” she recalled.

“The kids were grown and moved out, so I resigned my position, we sold the house, and have been living in a travel trailer in campgrounds in our new state. We used the proceeds from the sale to buy two decent used vehicles, the older model camper we live in, and put the rest in a savings account in my name.”

After moving, she started working a job with a much lower salary, and her husband’s hourly pay became two times greater than hers. Still, he didn’t contribute to any of their bills, and it was all on her shoulders, including the rental fee they had to pay for the lot they stay on, which is around $800.

Before working his current job, her husband was unemployed for six weeks, and she supported him during that entire time.

Then, the day she was due to leave for a visit with her kids in her home state, her husband started pestering her for money.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.