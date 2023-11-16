She Didn’t Let Her Boyfriend Pretend To Help Pay For Dinner With Her Friends, So He’s Mad At Her For Emasculating Him

For the last eight months, this 24-year-old girl has been dating 26-year-old Ben. She and Ben are from very different financial statuses, and Ben has told her many times that it makes him feel weird to have less money than she does.

Ben says he’s a gentleman, but it’s difficult to treat her to things since she’s not impressed by his gestures at all.

She has tried to tell Ben that this kind of stuff doesn’t concern her, but Ben always wants to bring it up and talk about it.

Yesterday evening, she and Ben went out to dinner, along with six of her friends. There were five women and three men in their group of friends, and when dinner was over, the other two guys, Harry and Max, insisted on paying the bill.

Any time she does go out with her friends, the guys always pick up the tab for them.

As this was happening, Ben very quietly said to her that he wasn’t ok with the guys paying for him, so she said to Ben that she was happy to help pay the bill.

Ben then wanted to know if she could pay him back later after he put some money down, as he did not want her friends to know that she was the one paying for the bill.

“This struck me as totally absurd because, firstly, it’s an unnecessary step, second even splitting the cost was something I wasn’t sure he would realistically be able to cover, and third I felt like he was trying to enter a…contest with my friends which was just childish,” she explained.

“I said no, I would just pay, and then turned to everyone and said I’d chip in a third of the bill. No one batted an eyelid, but Ben was sulking.”

