She Doesn’t Want To Let Her Boyfriend Go Away On Vacation With His Mother Because The Trip Was Planned For The Week Of Her Birthday And She Finds It Disrespectful

For the past three years, this 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 31, have been in a relationship, and they’ve been living together for two years.

Last year, her boyfriend planned to go skiing with friends and forgot that it overlapped with her birthday.

She didn’t mind and let him know that it was okay if he still went skiing, and she decided that she could hang out with her mother and sister for her birthday.

The skiing trip fell through, so her boyfriend didn’t have plans on her birthday day.

Even though she extended an invite for him to hang out for the day, he declined because they were going shopping, and he wasn’t too interested in tagging along.

Her boyfriend spent the day at home, and when she got back, he surprised her with cake and a birthday present.

This year, his mother asked him to come with her on a hiking trip in Colombia.

“She is newly retired and is a free spirit. Initially, the trip was planned for the week after my birthday, but flights were canceled, and they could get tickets the week of my birthday (he would be gone the day of). He asked me if it was okay since the weekend of my birthday and after he would be gone. He informed her that it was my birthday, and she responded with, ‘We will just get her a good gift,'” she said.

Normally, she would have wanted her boyfriend not to go on a trip at the same time as her birthday.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.