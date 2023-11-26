She Doesn’t Want To Share Her Inheritance Evenly With Her Half-Siblings Because They Will Already Be Receiving Money From Their Respective Fathers

This 24-year-old woman is one of her mother’s three children.

“So, my mom had my sister before she married my dad. Before my dad passed away, he had stepped up as the father figure in my sister’s life (her father was, and still is, in the picture),” she said.

After her father’s passing, her mother began dating another man, and she had a child with this man (her half-brother).

Later, her mother and her partner broke up, and her half-brother’s father moved away and didn’t stay in contact with his son.

Her father died when she was 3, and according to her mother, her father left the house he owned to the two of them.

For many years, she hasn’t cared too much about her father’s assets, but that changed recently.

“A couple of days ago, we were talking about possibly selling the house, and my mom began talking about splitting it among myself, herself, and my siblings, and maybe giving some of it to my now stepdad as a thank you for taking care of us all this time,” she explained.

Right now, her family lives in a different country from where her father’s house is located.

For a couple of years, they rented out her father’s house, but there’s no one living there at the moment.

