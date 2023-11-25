She Expected To Split The Bill At Her Birthday Dinner With Her Friends, But One Of Her Friends Thought That Was Poor Etiquette And That She Should’ve Just Paid Since She Was The Host

One month ago, this woman invited some of her close friends to celebrate her birthday at a mid-level restaurant.

They all had a blast at her birthday dinner, and the majority of her friends brought gifts for her, even though she didn’t expect or ask them to, so that was a nice surprise. Not all of her friends knew each other too well.

“I covered the alcohol consumed (one bottle of bubbly and one bottle of red) as a treat for my friends and split the food bill evenly amongst seven people (including me). This arrangement was conveyed at the beginning of the meal,” she said.

One of her friends, Molly, showed up at the restaurant an hour late. Their dinner reservation was for 8 p.m., and Molly got to the restaurant at 9 p.m.

When she arrived, there was still a lot of food and drinks at the table. Molly ordered one drink but didn’t order any more food for herself.

When the bill came, she paid it. The following day, she evenly divided the total amongst herself and her friends, leaving out one friend who hadn’t been feeling good and didn’t drink anything or eat much. In total, she rounded down and asked each of her friends for $30.

“The food bill was not expensive because I also got a staff discount, and some items were comped for my birthday,” she explained.

“Everyone paid except for Molly. I reminded her a month later, and she told me her concerns about the bill and that she was surprised by the bill split the next day since she’s a guest and I’m the host, and she had brought me a gift.”

Molly added that it wasn’t her decision to order the alcohol and food in the first place.

