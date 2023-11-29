She Feels Taken Advantage Of For Having To Drive Her Stepson To School

This 29-year-old woman is married to her husband, 40, and her stepson, Byron, 16, stays with them at their house half of the time.

Included in the custody agreement is a stipulation that states that they are only allowed custody every other weekend.

Byron’s mother lives 45 minutes away, and the school Byron attends is close to his mother’s apartment. She works in the same area.

Two years ago, when in-person classes started back up again once the pandemic slowed down a bit, she told Byron that she could drive him to school.

If she wasn’t able to give Byron a ride to school, her husband would have less time to spend with him because there would be changes made to the amount of visitation they receive.

Her husband works at 5 a.m. Driving Byron to school would make her commute to work 15 minutes longer.

Plus, she would have to get up 45 minutes earlier because they only have one bathroom.

Each morning, Byron takes a shower for 40 or 45 minutes, and he doesn’t leave the bathroom until right before they have to head out the door.

“My husband and Byron’s mom won’t make him be more courteous and take a shorter shower. This is just one example of a million that really annoys me. In my opinion, they do not hold Byron accountable for his actions, do not make him act responsibly in any way, and treat him more like he’s 5, not 16,” she said.

