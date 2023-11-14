She Fell In Love With A Married Guy In Her Friend Group, All Because Her Husband Makes Her Feel Lonely

This 31-year-old woman and her 32-year-old husband have a daughter together, and she’s 4-years-old.

When she and her husband first started their relationship, everything was wonderful, save for a couple of normal, little arguments.

But, after they welcomed their daughter into the world, her husband has become a lot more distant. He would rather invest his free time into playing video games instead of spending quality time with her and their daughter.

If her husband isn’t playing video games, then he’s on YouTube watching other people play video games.

So, less than a year ago, a couple in their friend group (a man named S and his wife) bought a home in their neighborhood, and both of their daughters have become quite close over this, even going to the same dance class.

S is the one who takes his daughter to dance class, not his wife, and so she frequently sees S. She’s known S for close to a decade, and they always got along great.

Then, one day after she and S dropped their girls off for dance class, S asked her if she’d like to grab a coffee with him instead of sitting in the waiting room for the class to finish up.

This turned into a routine thing, and now every single week for the last 8 months, she and S have grabbed coffee while their daughters enjoyed their dance class, though she has never told her husband about this.

A couple of months ago, she sadly lost her dad, and her husband didn’t care at all or show her any compassion.

