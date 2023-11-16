She Fought To See Seven Different Doctors Over The Course Of Six Years Before She Was Finally Able To Receive An Endometriosis Diagnosis After Her Pain And Symptoms Were Repeatedly Dismissed

Women who have endometriosis can attest that it is one of the most painful and heartbreaking diseases to deal with.

Can you imagine being a young woman with endometriosis yet going undiagnosed and living in pain for years before finding a doctor who paid proper attention to your condition?

That’s what happened to Sam, a young woman who saw over seven doctors over the course of six years who dismissed her pain and symptoms until she was finally diagnosed with endometriosis.

Sam (@samxendo) is a California-based content creator in her 20s who has been making a lot of videos related to her health journey and educating her viewers on life with endometriosis.

Sam went through an extremely difficult and harrowing few years before finally getting diagnosed and receiving treatment for her stage four endometriosis, mostly due to doctors telling her that her pain and symptoms were ‘in her head’ or a result of anxiety.

“You think you can hurt me?” asks Sam in one of her TikTok videos.

“I fought 7+ doctors for six years for a diagnosis that happens to be one of the top 20 most painful diseases one can have.”

In a series of videos, Sam explained to her viewers the rough road she went down before finally getting diagnosed.

Between the ages of 13 and 20, Sam dealt with horrible and debilitating pain related to her reproductive health.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.