She Found Out 6 Days After Her Wedding That Her Husband Cheated On Her With A Man, And Now She’s Celebrating Her 30th Birthday With A Divorce

This young woman says that she did all of the “right” things when it comes to what society expects from women.

She graduated from college, began her career, met a man, purchased a home, and then got married right before she celebrated her 29th birthday.

But then, six days after her wedding day, her world came crashing down around her.

“He had been keeping all sorts of secrets from me, had a mental health crisis…and cheated on me with another man,” she explained.

“I was stuck in the house, in the marriage, for about a year as we dealt with the aftermath and got ourselves to a place where we could separate.”

A couple of months ago, she finally was able to extract herself from this nightmare marriage, and she signed her divorce papers last week.

Now, she’s just waiting on a judge’s signature so her divorce can be finalized, and she can move on with her life.

Despite having to deal with all of these terrible things, she was temporarily happy. She started seeing a new guy, but then he informed her that he would like to date other women since he’s falling in love with her far too quickly and panicking over it.

“I didn’t expect to turn 30 like this,” she said. “I didn’t expect to be divorced at 30, starting over and finding myself again. I’m writing this at the airport, waiting to board a plane to visit a friend so I didn’t spend my birthday alone.”

