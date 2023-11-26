She Found Out Her Dad Isn’t Her Biological Father And That Her Mom Is A Cheater, So She Feels Like Her Dad Deserves To Know The Truth, But She’s Afraid Of Breaking Up Her Family

Recently, this 35-year-old woman discovered that her father, 63, isn’t her biological father.

Her parents got married in 1983, and since they were so young at the time, she assumes that they weren’t truly in a place for that serious of a step.

For Christmas in 2018, she and her family received 23 and Me DNA kits as a gift.

“I got the results in 2019, but nothing crazy was revealed. I was matched immediately with my mom but had a big question mark for Dad. I thought it was weird that my dad didn’t come up, but when I questioned my parents about it, my mom, 57, said it was because my dad had his profile blocked,” she said.

Since she had no idea how the DNA kit worked, she thought this explanation was valid.

Because her father doesn’t know too much about technology, her mother is in charge of both her account as well as his.

After her mother told her this, she moved on and didn’t bring up the subject again.

She didn’t look at her 23 and Me account after 2019.

However, this past August, on her 35th birthday, she was going through her social media email account and deleting emails.

