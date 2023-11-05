She Gave A Family Heirloom Necklace To Her Stepdaughter, And Now Her Biological Daughter Is Very Upset With Her

Have you ever witnessed your relatives argue over a family heirloom?

It’s interesting because passing down a family heirloom is supposed to be a beautiful moment that draws families closer together. But when more than one person wants it, things can get pretty stressful.

One woman decided to give a family heirloom to her stepdaughter instead of her biological daughter because she’s the oldest. Now, her younger daughter is very upset with her.

She has two daughters. One is her 20-year-old stepdaughter named Leah, and the other is her 16-year-old biological daughter, Sienna.

“I’ve been in Leah’s life since she was nine,” she explained.

“While her biological mother is in her life, in practice, I’m her mom. While it was initially rough [because] she was not happy about her dad dating, she quickly calmed down and accepted us.”

Her side of the family has a necklace that’s a family heirloom. It’s supposed to be passed down to her eldest daughter, which puts her in a tough position.

“In the lead-up to Leah’s birthday, my husband asked about the necklace,” she said.

“Apparently, Leah had mentioned it, and he was curious what I was planning. Honestly, I’d never considered whether it would go to Leah or Sienna.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.