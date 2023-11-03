She Got Accused Of Upstaging The Bride At The Wedding Of Her Coworker’s Daughter Because She Followed The “Dress To Impress” Dress Code And Received Loads Of Compliments

When planning a wedding, some people and their families will go to the ends of the earth to make sure that no other guests “outshine” the bride on her special day.

One woman recently found herself mixed up in a lot of drama after being accused of upstaging and taking attention away from her coworker’s daughter on her wedding day.

She’s a 27-year-old African-American woman who has been living in Germany for work. Throughout her time there, she became very friendly with her 60-year-old coworker, who invited her to her daughter’s wedding.

“I asked if there was a dress code or color scheme to adhere to since it wasn’t specified on the invite,” she recalled.

“I was told the code is ‘dress to impress.’ Bet. [On the] day of the wedding, I understood the assignment. I [wore] my traditional wear, which is really beautiful and obviously, not German. The garment is green, so [there was] no problem there, or so I thought.”

During the wedding, many guests approached her to tell her how beautiful she looked, and many people asked her questions about herself and what she was wearing. While it made her happy, she downplayed a lot of the attention because she knew it wasn’t her day.

She then noticed that her coworker, her coworker’s family, and the bride were all rather cold and even rude toward her. She brushed it off, figuring they were just really busy and overwhelmed with making the wedding run smoothly.

She kept to herself for most of the wedding, hanging around the edges of the room. She stayed there for a good five hours but still managed to leave before the night ended.

The following Monday, she noticed people in her office began whispering about her, and everyone was acting strange. Then, one of her coworkers pulled her aside to let her know what was happening.

