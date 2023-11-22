She Had A Live Spider Stuck In Her Ear, And A Doctor Had To Remove It

I don’t know about you, but one of my worst nightmares is having a bug crawl inside my ear while I’m in a peaceful slumber.

Just the thought of it is enough to make my ears itch. If this is a fear that lives in the back of your mind, you probably won’t be able to sleep a wink tonight after reading about this one woman.

TikToker Desirae (@desiraekelly) shared a clip of herself at the doctor’s office, where she had just been informed that there was indeed something in her ear.

“Well, they confirmed there is something in my ear,” she said in a video that has been viewed 42.1 million times.

Apparently, it was not a moth, but it was “curled up” in her ear.

She added that she was waiting for the nurses to return and flush out her ear to try to remove the insect.

She also expressed embarrassment over the situation, stating that it was “gross” and she was a clean person.

Afterward, Desirae recorded herself, this time appearing to be increasingly distressed. As she sniffled and tried to hold back her tears, she revealed that the bug in her ear had been a spider.

“It was alive. I threw up. I’m never sleeping again,” she concluded.

