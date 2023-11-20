She Had Unregulated Access To The Internet As A Child, And She Says Parents Need To Check To See What Their Kids Are Doing Online

There is a lot of discussion about the next generation of children and their screen time and internet usage.

The internet has become so much more marketable and accessible to children, and there are many scary things about that.

While the internet can be a powerful source for young minds, as they can access the information they need to further their education and use it to stay in touch with friends or loved ones around the world, all of that access can become dangerous.

A lot of people, from Gen Z to millennials and older generations, have become weary of ‘iPad kids,’ or kids that are currently growing up obsessed with screens to the point where they’re being used as a parenting tactic to calm children down.

One TikTok user, who spent a lot of time on the internet and became an internet personality before she was a legal adult, recently weighed in on the conversation and made very good points.

Sophie Puchulu (@squishiesophie2) is a content creator whose video on iPad kids and the upcoming generation’s internet usage has gone viral on TikTok.

“Recently, there’s been a lot of discussion about iPad kids, and I want to add on to it because I was a kid with unregulated internet access,” says Sophie at the beginning of her video.

Sophie, who is now in her 20s, explains that while she didn’t get a cellphone until she was 12, she had full access to the internet years before then through computers and an iPad.

There were no limits to what she could do online at a young age, and she quickly began to discover things that were way too mature.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.