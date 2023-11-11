She Has Autism Spectrum Disorder And Is Opening Up About A Guy She Dated Who Became Angry That She Didn’t Immediately Tell Him

When dating is discussed in today’s media, it’s usually the dating lives of neurotypical individuals that are highlighted.

But lately, with the rise of TikTok, the social media app has provided a platform for underrepresented groups, such as people with autism, to offer their perspectives on things like love and relationships.

Harvie (@lifebyharvie) is one of the 5.4 million adults in the United States who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and she’s sharing one of the more significant experiences she’s had with dating that’s unique to people with autism.

Harvie does not date very often, but when a cute guy asked her out, she agreed to go on a date with him. He was nice, sweet, and charming. They ended up going on multiple dates.

Eight dates later, he asked her if she had a TikTok account. She told him that she did have one, but she wasn’t comfortable with sharing her account with him yet.

“I’m just not ready for that because I can be as weird as I want to be on TikTok, but I don’t want anybody that I know in the real world to see how weird I can be on TikTok,” said Harvie.

But instead of respecting her boundaries, he decided to scour the app until he found her. Then, he texted her to say that he had succeeded in finding her account. She didn’t hear from him for a very long time after that.

She panicked, hoping that he hadn’t thought her videos were that cringy. Finally, he sent her an emoji with a shocked face, nothing more. Harvie thought that was the end of it and that he wouldn’t be in contact with her again.

The next day, he called her, asking if they could meet up, which was something Harvie had not been expecting.

