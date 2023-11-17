She Just Bought A New House But Is Refusing To Let Her Sister, Who Was Recently Evicted, Move In Because Her Sister Is Irresponsible, And She Just Wants To Enjoy Her Newfound Independence

This 28-year-old woman recently purchased a home and has seriously been enjoying her newfound independence.

But, while she has always been pretty close with her younger sister, who is 25, they have recently encountered some drama.

For context, her sister isn’t the most reliable or trustworthy young woman.

“My sister has a history of being irresponsible and making poor life choices,” she said.

Just last week, for instance, her sister called her up in tears– claiming to have been evicted from her apartment after failing to pay the rent.

At that point, her sister also started begging to move in with her at her new house until her sister was able to “get back on her feet.”

However, while she knows it might sound heartless, she just couldn’t allow herself to say yes and let her sister move in.

After all, she has worked extremely hard to buy her own home and get to where she is now. So, she’s not ready to risk her own peace and stability by having to deal with any of the problems her sister might bring.

“Plus, I’ve seen her mooch off our parents in the past, and I don’t want to enable her behavior,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.