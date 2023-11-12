She Just Found Out That Her Husband And Best Friend Had Hooked Up Multiple Times Before They Tied The Knot

This woman and her husband were in a relationship for 11 years before getting married.

They began dating when she was 17-years-old and he was 20.

When she was 12, she met the girl who became her best friend. The two of them have a close bond to this day and speak almost every day.

“When I was dating my husband, there were several times I suspected something going on, and it actually caused a rift between my friend and me. They would both tell me I was being jealous or ‘crazy,’ and they were best friends,” she said.

During this time, her friend was dating her now-husband’s brother. Her boyfriend assured her that he would never be romantically involved with someone that his brother had hooked up with or been in a relationship with.

Deep down, the entire time, she had the belief that her friend and her then-boyfriend weren’t being completely honest with her.

Later on, she ended the friendship because of this, as well as her friend’s concerning actions toward others in their friend group.

“She did change over the years. We repaired our friendship based on those changes and have remained very close over the last 13 years. She is like a sister to me. We even have a ‘girls’ night’ often, spending the night at her house or one of our other friends’ homes. My husband and I have been married for 17 years, and things have been pretty good,” she explained.

A few days ago, she and her husband were opening up about times from their pasts.

