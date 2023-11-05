She Just Found Out That Her Husband Secretly Lost $30,000 On Casino Slots And They Can No Longer Afford Their Son’s Medication, So She Slapped Him And Called Him A “Good-For-Nothing Dad”

This 34-year-old woman and her husband, who is 35, first met at a country club and were in “love at first sight.” They’ve now been married for 12 years, and she claims that they’ve always had a wonderful relationship.

However, after one recent incident that burned a massive hole in their bank account, she’s not sure if their marriage will survive.

For context, they are quite wealthy, and her husband typically handles their finances. That’s why she never noticed that their account values were decreasing.

Two years ago, their oldest son– who is 10– also got sick and was placed in the hospital.

“It devastated our family, especially our 8-year-old daughter since they were close,” she recalled.

Since her son, named Luke, got sick, she also noticed that he never seemed to get any better.

Nowadays, Luke can barely stand up and just has to lie in his bedroom all day. Meanwhile, before he got sick, he was as happy as a clam.

So, she tried talking to her husband about their son’s health just yesterday, and she found out the shocking truth. Apparently, her husband admitted that they could no longer afford Luke’s medication.

At that point, she began screaming at her husband and asking where all of their money had gone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.