She Just Found Out That Her Mom And Stepdad Secretly Put Down Her Cat And Replaced It With Another Identical Feline, And She’s Heartbroken

This 18-year-old woman has a 15-year-old cat named Maya. She’s aware that Maya is elderly, but her health is great, and she’s an incredibly happy cat.

Her father found Maya when she was just a small kitten, all alone in the street. And he brought her home and fed her formula, and they kept her ever since.

Some of the first memories she has from her childhood are of her father teaching her how to be gentle and handle Maya with care.

When she was 5-years-old, her father was in a tragic car accident and passed away.

Understandably, her immense grief was difficult to cope with, and Maya was her emotional support pet throughout this painful time in her life.

Because her mother had to work long hours, Maya was the only loved one in her life who was by her side on a regular basis.

One year after her father’s passing, her mother started a relationship with a man named Tim. Her mother married Tim when she was 7 years old, and she was unhappy about this.

Tim is kind and never tried to convince her to view him as a father figure, but this was obviously a huge adjustment for her, especially at such a young age and only a couple of years after a traumatic loss.

When Tim joined their family, he had full-time custody of his two daughters from a previous relationship, and at the time, his daughters were 1 and 2.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.