She Liquidated Her Younger Daughter’s College Fund To Support Her Oldest, And Now Her Youngest Won’t Speak To Her

Six months ago, this 48-year-old woman’s oldest daughter, 24, had her fourth child.

Her daughter used to be a dishwasher. Unfortunately, she developed chronic back pain after the birth of her second child, and when she had her third child, she broke her tailbone and suffered more chronic pain exacerbated by standing or moving around too much.

Because of her daughter’s chronic pain, she can’t work jobs that require too much standing or moving around.

Once she left her previous job, her daughter got a temp job at an office, but after only a week, her supervisor didn’t think it was going well and let her go.

Her daughter’s supervisor wasn’t kind or understanding, and she told her daughter that it should have taken her three days at the most to be trained on data entry, adding that she didn’t have the time to train “slow learners.”

She assumes that this supervisor gave her daughter bad feedback to the temp agency because her daughter didn’t have any luck finding another position through the agency.

Her daughter’s boyfriend, 28, works at Walmart, but his hours fluctuate drastically. While her daughter was pregnant, he was able to get a lot more hours.

According to her daughter’s boyfriend, he is planning to start looking for a more reliable job, but he hasn’t had enough time to do so because he wants to spend time with his family throughout the holiday season.

“I feel a lot of empathy for my daughter and her boyfriend and wish I could help them out more, but I myself am a single mom working for a nursing home where I struggle to get full-time hours, and my ex ran up a lot of debt in both our names and is now living in another country,” she said.

