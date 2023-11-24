She Matched With A Strange Guy Online Who Broke Up With His Fiancée Just Three Months Ago, Asked Her Some Really Inappropriate Questions, And Was Clearly Just On The Rebound

Sometimes, dating can feel like a never-ending series of catastrophes, especially for one woman.

Carrie (@titktokcarebearugc) is a Gen X creator on TikTok, and she’s sharing a disastrous story about a guy who spoke to her inappropriately after they had agreed just to be friends because he had recently ended his relationship with a woman he had planned to marry.

She matched with a 47-year-old guy on a dating app, and initially, she was excited to meet him because she found him to be very attractive in his photos.

But after they talked on the phone, she definitely was no longer into him.

He informed her that he and his fiancée had broken up three months ago. He had sold his home, moved into her house, and then she had packed up all his stuff and kicked him out.

She also wrote a breakup letter to him. He reassured Carrie that he wasn’t in love with his fiancée anymore.

Carrie thought it seemed like a red flag, particularly the part about the letter. She told him that he didn’t seem ready to be dating quite yet since his breakup was pretty recent. He insisted that they could just be friends, to which she agreed.

However, he got really inappropriate with her during their phone call. He asked her if she had ever gotten her social media account hacked into. After she answered that it had happened to her before, he informed her that someone had just hacked into his account and posted a picture of his private parts.

He went on to say that he was proud of the picture and didn’t really care that it had become exposed to the internet. He explained that he had taken 30 to 40 photos in total and had been doing monthly measurements of his junk because he worried it was shrinking.

