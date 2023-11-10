She Moved To Paris Following A Difficult Divorce, But She Wound Up Meeting Her Upstairs Neighbor The Same Day, And They’ve Been Madly In Love Ever Since

You know that saying, ‘You find love when you least expect it?’

This love story, which has gone viral on TikTok, has proven that saying to be true.

Anna Kloots (@annakloots) is a best-selling author and TikTok content creator who makes videos about her life as an American living in Paris.

Anna moved to Paris, France, in January of 2020 after going through a difficult divorce in 2019. She had studied abroad there for a semester in college and told herself she’d go back to live there. She has no plans on moving anytime soon.

She recently shared a video about her sweet love story that she made a year ago, and her adorable relationship is still going strong.

“Two years ago today, I deleted all dating apps and, that night, met my upstairs neighbor outside my door,” writes Anna in the text of her video.

“I invited him in, and we listened to music. Then, he stood up and asked me if I wanted to dance with him, so we danced like lunatics and laughed.”

Then, while Anna and her neighbor were dancing, the beautiful song “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley came on. The two of them held each other a little closer and realized they didn’t want to let go.

“Over the next couple of months, we couldn’t help but fall in love,” recalls Anna.

“Two years later, we’re still dancing together in the living room. Don’t ever give up on finding your love story.”

