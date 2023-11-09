She Offered To Host A Christmas Party For Her Company Under The Condition That It Was Adults Only, So She’s Refusing To Babyproof Her House Or Lock Her Cats Outside For One Coworker Who Isn’t Following The Rules

Christmas is quickly approaching, so everyone at the company this woman works for is already buzzing about who should host this year’s annual Christmas party.

This company has a small staff of employees, so they don’t need a huge space for the party.

She has a pool in the backyard of her house, and she recently bought a grill.

Because of this, her coworkers asked if she would be willing to host the party at her house this year.

In response, she said that she would be willing to, but she had two rules before agreeing.

Her first condition was that the party would be strictly adults-only. The second condition was that they would barbeque prawns as well as other barbeque-style foods, and she was open to grilling tons of different kinds of meats.

The whole staff agreed to these conditions, but some of her coworkers requested that she grill the prawns separately from the rest of the food due to allergies, and she was completely understanding of this. She wanted to do everything she could to accommodate everyone, and she obviously didn’t want anyone to have an allergic reaction that would send someone to the hospital.

One of her coworkers had recently returned to work last week after being on maternity leave for six months, and she really wanted to be able to attend the party.

Her coworker sent a staff-wide email asking if she was able to bring her three children with her to the party.

