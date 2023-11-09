She Owns A Store And Allowed A Mother Of Two Kids To Steal From Her Twice, But She Wasn’t So Generous With Two Teens Who Tried To Steal Beer And Wound Up Calling The Cops On Them Because They Were Acting Obnoxious And Throwing Things Around

This woman owns a store located in Rochester, New York, and one day, a young lady who looked to be in her late twenties walked in with both a newborn baby and a toddler in a stroller.

At first, she thought that everything was fine. But then, when she looked over, she realized that the woman had placed a small box of diapers in the back of the stroller.

At that point, she decided not to say anything and wanted to wait to see what the lady did first.

Then, the lady wound up approaching the register to buy a few tiny servings of baby food– with the total coming out to $5.51. However, while telling the lady the cost, the lady actually asked to put one of the baby food items back in order to lower the price. Apparently, the lady just couldn’t afford to spend just over $5 at the time.

“I told her, ‘Of course.’ The lady put one back, and the price was reduced, and she paid and left,” she recalled.

About a week later, the same young mother also returned to her store and did the same thing. But that time, the lady put some baby food in the back of the stroller instead of diapers.

Still, she opted not to say anything and let the lady walk out– telling her to have a good day.

However, when another stealing incident happened with some teens, she wasn’t as forgiving.

The teens actually walked in right after the first lady left. Apparently, the teens were loud, stumbling all over and slurring their words.

