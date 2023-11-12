She Planned To Save Her Leftovers From Her Birthday Dinner And Told Her Boyfriend That, Yet He Still Tried To Eat The Food Anyway And Called Her A Jerk For Not Letting Him

This 42-year-old woman’s birthday is next week. So, when she and her boyfriend, who is 49, went out to dinner with her parents over the weekend, they decided to pay for the meal as a birthday treat.

She also ordered dessert while she was out, which is why she wound up bringing half of her birthday dinner home. After all, she wanted to save room for the sweets and didn’t want to be overly full.

So, once they got home, she made it clear to her boyfriend that she planned to either eat her leftovers for lunch the following day or bring it to work on Monday.

Well, later that evening, she started to fall asleep on the couch after hanging out with her boyfriend. But she was woken up to him rustling around in the kitchen.

“And I saw him throwing away the container my leftovers were in,” she recalled.

That pushed her to get up and point out how the food was her’s. She also claimed that her boyfriend wasn’t allowed to eat it.

Well, rather than being apologetic, her boyfriend just got angry at her and accused her of being a jerk for not letting him have the leftovers.

And even though he claimed that he’d put the food away, she still got angry and screamed at him for not asking to eat the leftovers first.

“Then I walked away and went to bed,” she said.

