She Survived A Tough Childhood After Being Raised By A Very Mentally Unstable Single Mother, But Now She’s Sharing Her Story Because She Managed To Rise Above The Adversity And Become A Successful Business Owner

In the United States, adverse childhood experiences are not a rarity. However, the pain and trauma from these experiences don’t always prevent individuals from living their best lives. Through a lot of hard work, some people have been able to rise above the challenges and achieve happiness.

TikToker Taylor Cezanne (@taylorcezanne) is sharing the story of how she survived her rocky childhood. The odds were not in her favor, but she managed to build a good life for herself nonetheless.

She was raised by a single mother who was very mentally unstable. Her mother had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was eleven-years-old and struggled with alcohol and substance abuse throughout most of her life. Growing up, Taylor felt like more of an adult than an actual kid.

When she was seventeen years old, she and her mom were waiting outside together for Taylor’s friend and her mom to pick her up for a sleepover. At the time, Taylor’s mom had been experiencing one of her fits where she tried to harm herself.

When Taylor’s friend and her mom arrived, Taylor informed her friend’s mom about what was going on. Her friend’s mom told Taylor’s mom to go for a little drive with them around the city.

Taylor was not aware at first that her friend’s mom planned on taking her mom to the local psych ward. The second they arrived at the facility, Taylor’s mom tried to jump out of the car and escape. She ended up being admitted to the psych ward for seven to ten days.

Taylor was worried because she knew her mom would be mad at her once she was released. Sure enough, she was. When Taylor’s mom returned home, she told Taylor she was taking her car shopping and clothes shopping.

But while they were on the road, Taylor realized that her mom was bringing her to the same psych ward she had stayed at just two weeks earlier. She tried to get Taylor admitted but was unsuccessful.

A few months later, Taylor’s mom passed away due to an accidental overdose, leaving Taylor completely alone with no place to go. At the time of her passing, Taylor’s mom was married. Taylor had just started her first semester at college when the tragedy struck. Her stepdad was a veteran and decided to use his privileges to make her college tuition-free.

