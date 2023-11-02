She Thought It Would Be Cute To Show Up At Her Sister’s Birth Dressed As A Fairy Since She Was The Godmother, But While Her Sister Loved It, Her Husband Accused Her Of Embarrassing Him

Holly, 26, has a twin sister named Hailey. Last month, Hailey had twin sons named Hudson and Anthony.

Prior to the birth, Hailey asked Holly to be her son’s godmother, and Holly was thrilled.

“We both loved Fairly Odd Parents when it came out in 2001, and I thought it’d be cute to show up in a fairy costume. I glued wings to the back and made a floating crown out of some wire,” she said.

Aside from childhood nostalgia, Holly had also seen a video on TikTok of someone dressing up as a godmother, so all of this inspired her to have fun and dress up to visit her sister in the hospital.

Holly chose to create her godmother costume out of a pink sundress, and she paired the outfit with white sandals.

After Hailey delivered her twins, Holly and her husband went to the hospital to visit while Holly was in costume.

“Hailey thought it was adorable and said she loved it, but my husband was not amused and said I was acting childish and I’m a grown woman who shouldn’t be playing pretend,” she explained.

Holly’s husband was the only one not happy about her costume. Hailey’s husband adored it, and he was touched by the fact that she wanted to do something fun for them to celebrate the birth of their sons.

In Holly’s view, her husband was making way too big of a deal about her costume and how others were perceiving her.

