She Told Her Husband He Doesn’t Care About Their Family After He Messed Up Their Son’s Takeout Order

Have you ever had an experience with someone where one smart incident was like the breaking point of your relationship?

One woman recently called her husband inconsiderate after a recent issue involving their son’s takeout order made her realize he never seems to care as much about their family as her.

She and her husband are both 44 and have two sons, ages 13 and 11. Their 11-year-old recently had some medical procedures, and on that day, they thought it would be nice to get him food from his favorite restaurant.

She and her husband have ordered from this restaurant at least once a month over the last 10 years, and they’ve each been responsible for handling their family’s orders several times. Anytime they order from this place, her son gets the same chicken order – a drumstick and a chicken breast.

That night, when her husband came home with the food, her son became upset because he had only ordered him a wing and a thigh.

Suddenly, her husband started arguing and getting angry with her, claiming she told him the wrong order even though their son had been ordering the same thing for almost a decade.

This incident was sort of like ‘the last straw’ in a string of moments where she’s realized her husband can be inconsiderate, especially regarding their family.

She decided to confront her husband and told him these kinds of moments make her think he’s inconsiderate.

“All three of us feel like he doesn’t care about us when he does this kind of stuff,” she said.

