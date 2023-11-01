She Told Her Sister-In-Law That She’s Overweight And Rotten On The Inside, Claiming That If Her Sister-In-Law Took Care Of Herself More, Then She Wouldn’t “Be Fat”

Several years ago, this woman’s brother married a woman named Shelly.

Unfortunately, she can’t stand Shelly, who constantly makes insensitive remarks and claims that she’s just being honest when she receives pushback from other people.

In Shelly’s view, there isn’t anything wrong with making rude comments as long as the comments are truthful.

Her mother also despises Shelly, so much so that she refuses to attend family gatherings that she knows Shelly will be present for.

One year ago, she moved back to her hometown, and she hadn’t yet met Shelly up until this point.

“I thought people were just being rude to her or overblowing the things she says. I was wrong,” she said.

During their first interaction together, when they were introduced, Shelly told her that the clothes she was wearing looked horrible on her.

On another occasion, she bought a bubble gun for a 5-year-old’s birthday that the family had gathered to celebrate, and Shelly told her that she was “cheap” for the gift she chose to buy.

From there, Shelly’s horrible remarks only continued.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.