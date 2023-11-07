She Told Her Stepmom She Would Never Call Her Mom, Which Made Her Stepmom Cry Since She Can’t Have Children And Always Wanted A Daughter

This 19-year-old girl’s mom and dad got divorced when she was 16, and then her dad went on to meet a 46-year-old woman named Anna a year ago.

Anna and her dad just got married this year a couple of months ago, and she honestly has zero interest in forming a relationship with Anna.

She has even gone so far as to inform Anna that she isn’t down to have any kind of a relationship with her, and Anna accepted that.

So, a week ago, her dad celebrated his birthday, and she went to his house to wish him Happy Birthday before heading off to school that morning.

When she got there, her dad was not awake, and Anna was the only one up. She asked Anna to please tell her dad she wished him Happy Birthday and that she would stop by again when her classes were done that day.

“…She said you can call me mum now that me and your dad are married,” she explained. “I was a little taken aback, but I said no, you will always be Anna, and I will never see you as my mum nor call you mum.”

“She started crying and saying she can’t have any children and she would like to experience what it’s like to have a daughter.”

“I said that’s not my problem, and I already have a mum, and nobody will replace her. She cried some more, and since I’m uncomfortable around emotional displays, I just left.”

Later on, her dad said he did understand why she said what she did to Anna, but he would still like her to refer to Anna as her mom just to keep the peace in his house.

