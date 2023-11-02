She Traded Her Steak Dinner With Her Son At Her Sister’s Barbecue Because He Hates Hot Dogs, But Her Sister’s Kids Realized That Her Son Got To Eat Adult Food And Started Freaking Out

This woman’s son has a close bond with his cousins. Because of this, she and her sister have family get-togethers as often as they can.

They both take turns hosting the events at each other’s homes.

“My sister and I have incredibly different parenting styles. My husband and I decided to only have one child so we could pour all our love and time into raising him. My sister has five kids and has the same authoritarian parenting style our parents did,” she said.

Over this past weekend, her sister hosted a barbecue.

Her sister served hot dogs to the children while she made steak for the adults.

This is something their parents did at family gatherings.

When their parents hosted events, adults were served fancier meals than the children, and the adults went to places without allowing the children to come with them.

“It made some of us feel bad, so I’ve never done that to my son. It’s important to me that he knows he’s just as worthy of nice things and good meals,” she explained.

Most of the time, her son enjoys the food her sister serves to all of the children, but he despises hot dogs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.