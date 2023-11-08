She Tried To Surprise Her Boyfriend For His Birthday, But He Got Suspicious And Accused Her Of Cheating, So Now She’s Actually Considering Breaking Up With Him

This 18-year-old girl has been planning a surprise for her boyfriend’s birthday for months now. However, according to her, he is extremely pushy and doesn’t give her much personal space.

That’s why, just yesterday, they got into a heated argument while on the phone, and her boyfriend wound up spoiling his own surprise.

It all began when they were on a video call, and she was sharing her screen. Then, at one point, her boyfriend saw that one of her previous searches had been “men’s perf.”

At that point, he immediately started questioning her about what the search meant and why she was looking that up.

“I told him not to worry about it and not to be upset as he will figure it out later,” she recalled.

Well, her boyfriend didn’t take her word for it and instead began demanding that she tell him the truth. Plus, he even hung up the phone on her!

She tried telling her boyfriend that he would eventually get over it– attempting not to fully ruin the surprise.

But he just kept freaking out on her, so she finally caved and admitted the truth.

“I told him it was expensive men’s perfume I bought him for his birthday next week,” she revealed.

