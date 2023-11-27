She Walked Out Of A Dinner Date With A Guy After Realizing He’d Lied About His Intentions And Actually Wanted To Keep Things “Casual”

A month ago, this 36-year-old woman met Travis, 34, on a dating app. They talked on FaceTime on a regular basis, and eventually, they grabbed coffee together and then went out for lunch. Conveniently, their offices were close to one another.

After that, Travis made reservations for dinner at a midscale steakhouse. It wasn’t a chain restaurant, but it also wasn’t too fancy, where it required patrons to follow a black-tie dress code, either.

“I had been clear early on that my purpose for going on dates is an exclusive, monogamous relationship,” she said.

“After we ordered, he brought up the topic of relationships and started saying things like ‘seeing where it takes us,’ ‘casual,’ and ‘keeping an open mind to new experiences.'”

His phrasing stunned her because, during their conversations previously, he’d made it seem like he was on the same page she was about his intentions with dating.

For her, she doesn’t want to rush relationships by any means, and she didn’t think Travis was obligated to commit to dating her exclusively after only a month and a few dates.

However, she is not interested in hooking up early on in dating, and this is what makes her uncomfortable about how Travis phrased his dating intentions as wanting things to be “‘casual.'”

In her view, hooking up should come later on in dating, not early on.

Her goal with dating is to be intentional and to date with purpose. She wants to only date people whom she believes she could envision a future with.

