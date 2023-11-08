She Wants Her Boyfriend To Buy Her More Candy Because His Niece Attended Her Adults-Only Halloween Party And Took $100 Worth Of Treats That Were Reserved For Trick-Or-Treaters

Last Saturday, this woman threw an adults-only wine night for Halloween.

The majority of her friends have children, so they were thrilled to have a night to themselves.

She planned for them to watch a spooky movie and carve or paint pumpkins, and she provided wine and snacks.

Two months ago, she started dating her boyfriend.

Before the party, he told her that he was going to bring his sister along.

So far, she’s only met her boyfriend’s sister twice, for a brief moment each time, but his sister is about the same age as she is, and she seems really sweet.

“She has two children, so I specifically reminded my boyfriend it was adults-only. Of course, she shows up with her daughter, who is 10,” she said.

While she adores children, she planned this party for her friends so that everyone could have a night without children around.

Plus, she doesn’t have children, so her house isn’t suitable for children, anyway.

