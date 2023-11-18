She Wants Her Husband To Skip An Expensive Bachelor Party Abroad Since She’ll Be Left Caring For Their Kids Alone

This 33-year-old woman and her husband, 38, have two children together. They have a 2-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter.

She and her husband live in a city with a high cost of living, and her second pregnancy wasn’t planned, so she is a stay-at-home mother.

Plus, the childcare available in their area was higher than her income when she was working, so it didn’t financially make sense for her to work and send their children to daycare.

Her husband is on a recreational basketball team, and one of the men on the team sent the entire team an email asking them to vote on what they think would be the best idea for his upcoming bachelor party.

“All of the options were in Europe or Asia and would last something like Thursday to Tuesday,” she said.

Four times a year, her husband goes golfing with friends for the weekend. Two weeks before she had their son, her husband attended a bachelor party.

She, on the other hand, hasn’t been on vacation since before the pandemic and before her pregnancies.

When her husband showed her the email about the bachelor party ideas, she told him that she would prefer that he not go.

She wouldn’t have minded as much if the bachelor party was going to be somewhere in the United States because this would cut down on the costs and the length of time her husband would be away.

