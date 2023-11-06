She Wants To Ask Her Cousin If She’s Planning On Paying For Her Birthday Dinner Celebration, Since The Restaurant She Picked Is Really Pricey

This 26-year-old woman has a cousin who is about to celebrate her 30th birthday, and since it’s a big number, she and her loved ones are really excited about it.

Her cousin is single and doesn’t have any children, and considering that a lot of their other cousins recently got married or welcomed children, she thinks it’s lovely that they can celebrate her for a change.

Anyway, her cousin has been talking about having a formal party at her favorite restaurant, and the way that her cousin has been going on about the celebration makes her think that her cousin will be paying for the whole party.

“She was also super restrictive on the guest list (my boyfriend of over a year wasn’t invited), which also makes me think she is paying for it,” she explained.

“But when the invite came, all it said was “Please join me for a dinner in celebration”…really vague.”

“In the past, for her birthdays, she has always invited people to more casual settings, a bar, or less formal dinner, and everyone ends up getting their own tab…but this restaurant is really nice [and] could easily cost $100-$150 per person.”

She knows it’s not exactly polite to ask her cousin outright if she’s paying for her own birthday party, and she is alright with having to cough up a lot of cash to go if she has to pay for herself, but she’s concerned about another one of her cousins.

This cousin is pregnant and saving up her money to buy a home, and this cousin has expressed to her that she is worried the birthday dinner will be $300 plus for her and her husband to attend.

They don’t have that kind of money right now, but they don’t want to refuse to attend and look like they are not supportive.

