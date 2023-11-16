She Wants To Divorce Her Husband After Just One Year Of Marriage Because She Feels Like She Made A Mistake Saying “I Do,” Ignored A Ton Of Red Flags, And Wants A Partner Who Realizes Just How Special She Is

This woman and her husband started dating when they were young– back in 2008– but didn’t get engaged until 13 years later.

So, even though she always wanted to tie the knot by age 25– and told her husband that– he didn’t propose until she was 28. Then, they didn’t actually get married until she was 29.

That’s why they are only now celebrating their first year of marriage. But honestly, she regrets saying, “I do.”

“I feel like I made a mistake,” she admitted.

Apparently, she believes that she ignored some major red flags before they walked down the aisle. For instance, her husband has always been very controlling and short-tempered.

She wasn’t ever allowed to hang out with friends that he didn’t personally know. Plus, if she spent more than a specific time out of the house, her husband would get seriously upset– and remain angry at her all day.

But just last night, during a hangout with her sister and her husband, she reached her breaking point.

It all began when they were having a few drinks and became pretty tipsy. Then, her sister made a joke about her husband– saying, “Well, you married him.”

At that point, she also fired back a joking response, telling her sister that it “took him 13 years to propose.”

