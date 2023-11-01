She Was Asked To Help Cook For Her Boyfriend’s Sister’s Nuptials, But She Thinks It’s “Very Rude” And “Classless” To Expect Guests To Work At A Wedding

This 21-year-old woman currently has a boyfriend, who is also 21. And recently, she was invited to her boyfriend’s sister’s wedding, which will take place at his grandparents’ cabin.

Apparently, the cabin was also where her boyfriend’s parents tied the knot, and from what she knows so far, his sister’s big day will probably be more non-traditional.

Anyway, her boyfriend’s grandmother initially offered to cater the event for his sister’s 70 guests.

“But his grandma has now changed her mind and stated that she’ll need help from me and likely other women in the family,” she said.

Her boyfriend’s grandma didn’t directly ask her for her help, though, and instead asked through her boyfriend– who claimed he would talk to her but that she would “likely say yes.”

However, in her mind, the bride and groom never requested that she pitch in. It was just her boyfriend’s grandma, who originally agreed to take care of all the cooking.

It’s also important to note that her boyfriend will be the best man at the wedding. Yet, he has volunteered to help out by bartending, and while she realizes that he had good intentions, she’s not sure how being both the best man and a bartender will work out logistically.

“And so, I find it very strange that as a best man, he will be bartending and working the wedding,” she explained.

“But he doesn’t seem to mind.”

