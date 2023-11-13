She Was Offered A Job In Her Dream Field At Her Friend’s Boyfriend’s Company, But Her Friend Doesn’t Want Her To Work So Closely With Their Boyfriend And Thinks Their Feelings Weren’t Considered

For a little while now, this 23-year-old woman has been hoping to steer her career in the direction of mortgages and lending.

This particular career is a struggle to get your foot in the door if you don’t have certifications and someone willing to give you a shot in the first place.

In order to network, she contacted her friend Anna’s boyfriend, Adam, who is already working in the career she was hoping to get into.

She asked Adam for advice on how she could successfully start her career, and she wanted to know about his career journey.

Right after their conversation, she sent a message to Anna to let her know that she’d talked to Adam about her hopes of entering the career path he’s currently on.

Anna seemed completely comfortable with and appreciated that she informed her about messaging Adam.

Later on, Adam told her about a recently available Mortgage Sales Assistant position at the credit union where he works.

“We talked about the position a little bit, and it seemed, well, honestly, perfect for me. Flexible ‘choose your own hours,’ work from home four days a week, laid back, $4 to $5 increase from what I’m making now (finances are a struggle right now),” she said.

So, she applied for the position and was contacted to schedule an interview. After going through the interviews, the credit union hired someone else a month ago who had more relevant experience than she did, which she acknowledged was completely valid.

