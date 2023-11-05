She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Informed Her That He Had Two Different Baby Mamas, But She Later Found Out He Really Had Three

With all the demands and responsibilities that come with adult life, such as work, keeping up with house chores, and spending time with family, having one partner and child is complicated enough.

Now, imagine having multiple kids with multiple women. There’s nothing wrong with it—it’s simply just not for everyone.

A couple of weeks ago, TikToker Jaclyn (@jaclynrandi) went on a date with a guy who informed her that he had two baby mamas, but she later found out he really had three.

They had been texting each other for a few days before he asked her out. She was aware that he had kids because she had asked him about it, even though she felt like he should’ve offered up that information on his own. He had three children with two different women.

Jaclyn was a bit wary about this, but she agreed to go on a date with him because he was extremely attractive and seemed like a super nice person.

During the date, he started talking about his brother. He mentioned that his brother had five kids with three different women, which caused her to raise her eyebrows.

Then, he began to tell her about the age ranges of his kids, and Jaclyn realized that something wasn’t adding up.

He said he had full custody of his oldest daughter, while the other two went back and forth between him and the moms.

Jaclyn asked him if he actually had three baby mamas and not just two. He told her that there were technically only two because the first one had been in a horrible car accident and was in long-term care, so he had custody of their child.

