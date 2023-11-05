She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Tried To Convince Her To Let Him Crash On Her Couch

For some unknown reason, there are guys out there who think it’s appropriate to ask personal favors of women they just met—favors that are usually reserved for close friends or family.

TikToker Lex (@metalandmachetes) is talking about a horrible first date she went on with a guy who tried to convince her to let him crash on her couch.

Back in March, she went on a date with a guy she matched with on Hinge. They had planned to meet up at a bar in Austin, Texas, for “Emo Night,” a special event the bar hosted every month. Lex had a lot of friends who would be attending the event, so there would be plenty of people to look out for her while she was on her date.

When they got to the bar, they chatted with each other to get to know each other some more. Toward the end of the date, after she had told him a little bit about herself, he asked if he could crash on her couch for a couple of days.

She told him that she wouldn’t be comfortable with that since they had just met and didn’t know each other very well.

However, he really needed a place to stay and insisted that he wouldn’t bother her at all if she just stayed in her room while he slept on the couch. He kept pressuring her to agree to his idea.

She told him no multiple times, and when he realized that she couldn’t be persuaded, he started to act weirdly.

It was almost as if he had expected Lex to graciously welcome him into her home and let him stay for as long as he needed to.

She began to grow uneasy, so she scurried away into a group of people to give him some space for a bit.

