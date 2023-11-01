She Went On A Second Date With A Guy To A Park At Night, But She Wound Up Becoming So Paranoid That She Fled The Scene And Ditched Him

A TikTok user named Bertie (@bertiegetsbetter) is talking about how she went on a second date with a guy to a park at night, and after a bad high, she became so paranoid that she ran away and ditched him at the park.

A couple of years ago, she was living in Berlin and had just broken up with her boyfriend, so of course, she was on the rebound.

She got onto a dating app and swiped until she found a suitable match. She ended up going on a date with this one guy, and their first meeting went splendidly, so they made plans for a second date.

On their first date, they had discussed how they both liked to smoke occasionally. So, he suggested they do that for their second date, and she agreed, thinking that it would be a fun time.

However, he decided that they should meet up in the middle of the night at a park she wasn’t familiar with since it was far away from where she lived.

After they both arrived, they started smoking together. At first, everything was going fine. Bertie was being her usual chatty, loud self. But then, a group of teenagers showed up at the park. They blasted music and were generally just rowdy and rambunctious.

Naturally, Bertie’s date tried to give them a wide berth. He suggested that they head over to a darker, secluded area of the park since the teenagers were disturbing them. That’s when Bertie suddenly became extremely paranoid, believing that he was trying to harm her.

She did not want to make a scene, so she went along with his suggestion. Ten minutes later, she made up an excuse to leave, saying that her roommate had locked herself out of their place, and she needed to go let them in.

As they left the park, Bertie started running down a hill, trying to get away from him. Bertie’s date was wearing a pair of slip-on shoes and couldn’t quite keep up. His shoes made a shuffling sound against the pavement, which only fed Bertie’s paranoia further.

