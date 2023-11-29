She Went On A Terrible Date With A Really Mean Guy Who Yelled At Her, And It Turns Out He Lives In Her Neighborhood

It is rare for dating to result in love at first sight. More often than not, dates are downright awful. Five years ago, TikToker @summa_star went on a terrible date in Chicago with a really mean guy who yelled at her before they had even met in person.

Prior to their date, there was a mix-up about where they would be meeting up. She had let him know she would meet him at the subway station, but for some reason, he thought she was telling him to go to her house.

When she arrived at the station, he wasn’t there. He called her to ask where she was and informed her that he was at the corner near her house.

Confused, she told him that hadn’t been the plan. He started screaming at her, telling her that she was stupid.

She was totally bewildered by his behavior but ended up meeting with him anyway. They decided to go to a museum, which turned out to be a bad idea because he kept ditching and touching all the sculptures even though he wasn’t supposed to.

At one point, he had even yelled at her for not wanting to kiss him on the train.

Then, they went out to eat. She had planned to pay for her own food, but he got mad at her for it, so she caved in and let him feel like a gentleman and buy her food. But after he had paid, he wouldn’t stop complaining about how expensive it had been.

In response, she rolled her eyes and thought about how she had never even asked him to pay for her food in the first place.

In addition, he kept video-calling his friends to show her off and referred to her as “his babe” in front of them. She never went out with him again.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.