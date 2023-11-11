She Went Out On A Dinner Date With A Guy Who Wouldn’t Stop Talking About His High School Glory Days

If there’s one topic you should avoid discussing on a first date, it’s your high school glory days. That’s a surefire sign that your life has only gone downhill from there.

And your date probably won’t be interested to hear about your achievements from over a decade ago, anyway.

TikToker Meredith Lynch (@meredithmlynch) went on a date with a guy who took her to a restaurant specializing in cheesecakes and droned on about his high school class schedule the entire time.

She met him through some mutual friends and ended up really liking him, so she was super excited to go out with him.

While on the date, she started to make conversation about their mutual friends and pivoted into asking him questions about himself.

But as she continued talking, she began to feel like her interest was one-sided.

He did not return her questions and didn’t seem to be making an effort to get to know her better. Meredith presumed that he wasn’t used to dating since he had just gotten out of a long-term relationship.

He kept talking about their mutual friends and then proceeded to break down his class schedule for his senior year of high school even though he was 25-years-old.

He explained that he had designed the schedule with his friends so they could have the same study hall. Meredith spent countless minutes listening to him talk about what time he had calculus.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.