She Went Out With Her Friends, Then Said She Wasn’t Going To Split The Bill Evenly Since She Didn’t Order As Much As Everyone Else

This woman and a group of her friends decided to go out a couple of weekends ago, and they wanted to do some fall activities.

They ended up renting a van, and they drove around to a couple of breweries and wineries. After they were done doing all of that, they stopped at a pub to hang out before they had to head home.

There were 12 people in all at the pub with her and her husband, and they all sat together at the same table.

Everyone in the group began ordering drinks and food. When it came time for the check, and everyone had to pay up, one of the guys quickly put his credit card down.

After this guy signed the bill, he looked around and told everyone to Venmo him $45 each.

“This threw me off because many people had ordered meals, sides, drinks, and shots,” she explained.

“I had ordered a Diet Coke (I had to drive 1.5 hours home) and shared an appetizer with my husband.”

“I asked if we could each Venmo him for what we ordered, and he seemed annoyed. He sent everyone a pic of the receipt and had everyone Venmo him for what they got.”

She really would have had no problem splitting the bill equally if everyone ordered approximately the same thing.

