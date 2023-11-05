She Worked Overtime To Earn An Extra $400 To Throw Her Daughter A Birthday Party And Her Brother Stole It, So She Kicked Him Out Of Her House Even Though He Has Nowhere To Go

This 28-year-old woman allowed her brother, 26, to move in with her and her 6-year-old daughter six months ago because he lost his job and was going through a difficult breakup with a woman he dated for a long time.

She and her brother have always had a close bond, and she agreed when he asked if he could live with her until he felt financially stable enough to live on his own.

In her view, it was great that she could be there to support and help her brother through this tough time in his life.

While living with her and her daughter, she didn’t make her brother pay rent, and they all ate meals together.

All she asked was that her brother bring her daughter to and from school as well as babysit sometimes.

Since she enjoys staying home and doesn’t go out often, her brother would only have had to babysit if there was an emergency or some other rare event that she had to leave her daughter at home and go somewhere.

“It hasn’t been great. He’s used to my mom, then his girlfriend, cleaning up after him and meeting all of his domestic needs. I have one kid and told him I wasn’t about to, and don’t have time to, treat him like another. He’s so messy in common areas, has friends over late often, is visibly drunk around my daughter, which I’ve told him needs to stop (but hasn’t),” she said.

Despite her clearly outlined expectations, her brother hasn’t followed them.

Two days ago, things got even worse, and she no longer wants her brother to live with her and her daughter.

