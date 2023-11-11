She Wound Up Homeless After Becoming Sick Of Pretending To Be Someone She Wasn’t In Foster Care

In the United States, roughly 391,098 kids are in foster care. And for many of them, there isn’t always an immediate happy ending where they become part of loving families.

TikToker Salah Brooks (@salah) spent much of her childhood years in the foster care system, and she’s sharing the negative experience she had with her foster parents.

Both of her parents died before she turned eighteen, so at the age of thirteen, she ended up in the foster care system. Shortly before her mother passed away, she asked a family from their church to take Salah and her siblings in.

Wanting to respect her wishes, the family did just that. However, they did not actually like Salah or her brother and sister. The couple already had three kids of their own and weren’t happy about having three more to care for.

“I realized that if I wanted anything to go my way if I wanted to be able to do anything at all, I had to learn what they wanted me to do and how they wanted me to do it,” said Salah.

She attended all three church services available every Sunday and every Wednesday. She also had impeccable manners and went on every single mission trip. She even referred to her foster parents as “mom” and “dad.”

At some point, Salah became sick of pretending to be someone she was not. By the time she was about to turn eighteen, she still hadn’t been adopted. Her therapist told her that the reason behind that may be because she wasn’t being her true, authentic self.

They made a list of everything she had ever lied about, which was mainly just small stuff like sneaking out of the house to wander around.

Afterward, the therapist suggested they sit down with her foster parents and share the list with them. Her foster parents didn’t say a word during the entire session. When it was over, they simply got up and left with Salah.

