She’s A Boundary Coach, And She’s Explaining How You Can Deal With This Invasive Question Someone Is Sure To Ask You Around The Holidays Regarding Your Love Life

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, right? Or maybe they’re the most overwhelming, depending on whether or not you’ve got nosy family members asking inappropriate questions that you loathe to answer. And most of us definitely do.

If you’re someone who doesn’t see a lot of your family very often, spending time with them is a top priority.

But it can be difficult to bond and build a connection when every mom, auntie, uncle, or cousin is bombarding you with personal questions about your love life.

Boundary coach Kami Orange (@kami_orange) on TikTok has ways of dealing with super-invasive inquiries from relatives that you can utilize this holiday season.

In the video, Kami goes over how to answer the example question, “Do you have a boyfriend yet?” There are four ways in which you can respond based on your confrontation style.

The first option is reserved for when a family member is well-intentioned and if you prefer to be more indirect in navigating around the question.

All you have to do is change the subject. Rather than saying yes or no to the question, bring up another positive piece of information, something like how you received a promotion. Then, describe what your new position entails.

The second option can be applied to a situation where a relative still has loving intentions, but you have a more direct confrontation style.

In this case, it is appropriate to gently educate them. For example, instead of ignoring the question altogether, politely respond with something like, “I know you asked that because you care about me, but that’s not a fun topic for me right now.”

