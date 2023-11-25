She’s A Doctor Of Clinical Psychology And Neuropsychology Who’s Discussing The Unique Psychological Problems That “Gifted People” Often Have To Face

Do you know someone who is considered to be a ‘gifted’ person?

According to the National Association of Gifted Children, gifted people “demonstrate outstanding levels of aptitude or competence.” This means that gifted people have an exceptional ability to learn and often perform in the top 10%.

A psychologist recently went viral on TikTok after making an interesting video that takes a deep dive into the unique psychological problems gifted people often have to deal with.

Joey (@nd_psych) is a doctor of Clinical Psychology & Neuropsychology who makes a lot of informative content about people with autism. In her video on gifted people, she explains why they have their own set of psychological problems they have to deal with.

“I work with many gifted people, many of whom don’t believe they’re gifted,” says Joey at the beginning of her video.

“But they still have the psychological issues that are common in this population.”

Joey explains that the issues gifted people have to deal with aren’t necessarily related to their IQs but more so their personality structures.

She says that gifted people tend to question authority and ask embarrassing questions because they want to learn more about details that are often deemed inappropriate to ask about. Additionally, gifted people are nonconforming, which can lead to them feeling alienated and isolated from others.

“Gifted people also tend to be highly sensitive, highly empathic, and highly compassionate,” says Joey.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.