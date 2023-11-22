She’s A Single Mom Who Lives In A “Mommune,” A Community Of Mothers Who Live Together To Share Parenting And Other Household Responsibilities

It takes a village to raise a child, but not all parents, especially single mothers, have that kind of support. Living in a “mommune” might be the answer. Or at least it is for Brooke and Djemilah, two single moms.

The women run a TikTok account with the username @magical_girl_mommune, offering a glimpse into what life is like in a mommune.

Mommunes are communities of moms who live together and share parenting and household responsibilities.

In a video, Brooke explains how her mommune works. She and Djemilah live in two separate tiny houses located on half an acre near a lake in the Texas Hill Country. They have plenty of outdoor space, so they never feel like they don’t have enough room.

Brooke currently lives in a converted shed with her three kids, while Djemilah lives in an RV with her daughter that they are working on transforming into a tiny house.

Brooke’s children are in first, fourth, and sixth grade. Djemilah’s daughter is in fifth grade. They plan to stay at the mommune long-term.

The two moms work together as much as possible. They have family meals, alternate caretaking duties, and help each other if they are sick or if one of them needs to go to work.

For example, Djemilah helped Brooke get her kids on and off the school bus when she was commuting to the city for her jobs.

“So, we have a lot of the luxuries that two-parent households often have without the complexities that come with being in a romantic partnership or things that often come with just the dynamic of being coupled,” said Brooke.

